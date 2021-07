Tunis/Tunisia — The Gabes governorate had logged 142 more COVID-19 infections from 341 test, taking the caseload to 16,965, including 15,777 recoveries, Preventive Health Director Yahya Hamdi stated to TAP on Friday.

Two more deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 501 since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest figures of the Local Health Directorate.

68 patients are currently staying in various local hospitals, 11 of whom in ICUs at the Gabes university hospital.