Egypt: Sisi Inspects Development Project in Alexandria

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inspected on Friday the development works at the new axes and roads being implemented in east and west of Alexandria as part of "together to build the future" initiative which is carried out under the supervision of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority.

The initiative covers the development of axes in east of Alexandria, including the ring road of Abu Qir new city which extends at a length of 16 kilometers to serve the new urban expansion projects in the area, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

In eastern Alexandria, the development works cover El-Tameer Axis, implemented at a length of 50 kilometers to be of nine lanes in each direction, in addition to four axes being implemented at a length of 14 kilometers to link the coastal road with the new El-Tameer Axis to be of eight lanes in each direction, the spokesman added.

MENA