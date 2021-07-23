Egypt: Sisi Inspects Development Project in Alexandria

23 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inspected on Friday the development works at the new axes and roads being implemented in east and west of Alexandria as part of "together to build the future" initiative which is carried out under the supervision of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority.

The initiative covers the development of axes in east of Alexandria, including the ring road of Abu Qir new city which extends at a length of 16 kilometers to serve the new urban expansion projects in the area, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

In eastern Alexandria, the development works cover El-Tameer Axis, implemented at a length of 50 kilometers to be of nine lanes in each direction, in addition to four axes being implemented at a length of 14 kilometers to link the coastal road with the new El-Tameer Axis to be of eight lanes in each direction, the spokesman added.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

