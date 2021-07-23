Egypt Thwarts Attempt to Smuggle in Narcotic Substances

Egypt's Interior Ministry said on Thursday it has thwarted an attempt by an international gang to smuggle into the country a large amount of narcotic substances.

Security forces arrested a suspect at Cairo International Airport in possession of 6.4 kg of "ice", the ministry said in a statement.

The suspect was questioned and tipped off the authorities about the gang leader, who is an Arab national and lives in his country, the ministry added.

Another suspect, also an Arab who was tasked to receive the substances, was identified and arrested in Egypt's Giza governorate where he was living, it said.

The seized narcotic substances are valued at 16 million Egyptian pounds, it added.

MENA