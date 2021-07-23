Egypt Thwarts Attempt to Smuggle in Narcotic Substances

23 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Interior Ministry said on Thursday it has thwarted an attempt by an international gang to smuggle into the country a large amount of narcotic substances.

Security forces arrested a suspect at Cairo International Airport in possession of 6.4 kg of "ice", the ministry said in a statement.

The suspect was questioned and tipped off the authorities about the gang leader, who is an Arab national and lives in his country, the ministry added.

Another suspect, also an Arab who was tasked to receive the substances, was identified and arrested in Egypt's Giza governorate where he was living, it said.

The seized narcotic substances are valued at 16 million Egyptian pounds, it added.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X