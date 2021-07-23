Egypt: Sisi - We Are Able to Preserve Gains of Egyptian People

23 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Friday that the July 23rd Revolution was capable of changing life in Egypt at the political, economic and social levels.

In a speech on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the revolution, the president said that Egypt is capable of preserving the potentials of the homeland and the gains of the great Egyptian people.

He added that the influence of the revolution extended outside Egypt to cover the whole world as it inspired other peoples who hoped for their freedom and independence.

President Sisi paid tribute to late president Mohamed Naguib who led the revolution. Sisi also expressed appreciation for late president Gamal Abdel Nasser who worked to achieve the aspirations of the Egyptian people for social justice and freedom.

With the passing of time challenges would change, said president Sisi, adding that current challenges include fighting terrorism. The Egyptian Armed Forces and police managed to confront terrorism and minimize its danger, added the president.

The president noted that other challenges include working hard for achieving comprehensive development within the framework of a national and strategic vision which started with implementing a compreheMENAnsive social and economic reform program.

President Sisi pointed out that he is confident that the Egyptians are capable of achieving miracles through their hard work for the best interest of the homeland.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

