Lesotho: Dreams Empowers Girls

20 July 2021
Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation (Washington, DC)
press release

My Name Is Malehlohonolo Phakisi. I Am a 22-Year-old woman living with HIV in Maseru, Lesotho. When my HIV status was disclosed to my classmates, I was stigmatized and discriminated against. This made me lonely.

In 2017, I went to the Scott Adolescent Center and joined a peer support group for young people living with HIV. I also became a member of the DREAMS initiative. where I found that I was not alone. I learned to accept myself and my status. With the encouragement of the group, I take my HIV treatment daily without ever missing a dose.

Being a DREAMS member has been a good journey for me, since DREAMS delivers a core package of services that are relevant to me. Through this initiative I have learned that I can be AIDS-free, despite my HIV status, and that it is possible for us to achieve the goal of an AIDS-free generation of girls and young women in Lesotho. I also learned about reproductive health and family planning and about overcoming stigma and discrimination.

My goal is to become a nurse. I am an advocate for young people to help end stigma, encourage my peers to know their HIV status, and encourage those who are positive to adhere to their treatment while informing those who are negative about preventative measures.

Thanks to the DREAMS initiative and my peer support group, today I am a strong young woman and able to educate my peers and advocate for them.

Read the original article on E.G. Pediatric Aids Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X