Liberia: Peoples' Liberation Party Returns Rice, LD$100 K

The Peoples' Liberation Party (PLP) has announced the return of 50 bags of rice and LD$100,000 received earlier by the party through its women leadership as a token.

PLP Chairman Wilmot Paye told a press conference in Congo Town Thursday, Jul 22, 2021, that the items were channeled to the party through an organization called the Coalition of Political Party Women Of Liberia (COPWOL) and were received Wednesday, 21 July by PLP's women leadership.

The PLP chair explained that the decision to return the donation had nothing to do with arrogance and disrespect for any office, but it was doing so for the fight against Covid - 19 for the more vulnerable communities in the country. Paye said while 50 bags of rice may look heavy, they may not necessarily be something that the party actually needs at this time.

Additionally, the PLP chair informed the public that the items will be rechanneled so that those in different communities at different levels and who are struggling with life can benefit from them.

He argued that in good faith and with all sincerity, the party in its wisdom decided to redirect the 50 bags of rice plus the LD$100,000 to communities in Liberia that are more vulnerable.

Mr. Paye added that the vulnerable communities concerned include the National Commission on Disabilities, the Group of Seventy Seven, and orphanages in Montserrado.

According to him, there are more than 25 orphanages in Montserrado, along with the needy in all of the communities, noting that those across the counties are exempted.

Mr. Paye claimed that it will be more expedient in the wisdom of the party to consider the thoughtfulness of redirecting the 50 bags of rice and one hundred thousand Liberia dollars because PLP has intensified its outreach in identifying with people.

He noted that other Liberians in public and private sectors, among others, are in their own weak way identifying with the needy in different ways, saying the party appreciates and will continue to encourage all Liberians to be humanitarians in other to help others who are in need.

As a way of encouraging more humanitarian gestures, Mr. Paye stated that Emily Dickinson once said in her poem that "If I can help one heart the aching or save one robin and help one fainting Robin unto his nest again, I shall not live in vain."

Giving his perspective of the poem, Paye suggested that people's lives or their existence will be meaningless if they cannot extend a helping hand to someone in need.--