Liberia: U.S.-Based Group Offers 2 Foreign Scholarships

A United States-based organization, Liberia Organization of Piedmont (LOP) has offered two international scholarships to any two deserving students in the country to enable them to complete their undergraduate studies at the Livingstone College in North Carolina, America.

Making remarks over the weekend at the official announcement of the scholarship, LOP Vice Chairman of the Board Mr. Ralph A. Pearson said LOP has done a lot for struggling students here in Liberia since its foundation in January of 1989.

"LOP started in 1989, and we have been very instrumental in helping Liberians to achieve quality education from all walks of lives," Mr. Pearson said.

According to him, LOP has engaged citizens of the country through the office of the vice president, adding that the vice president was very instrumental in this.

Pearson noted that LOP is partnering with the Grand Bassa Community College to foster education in Liberia for capacity building.

According to him, about five years ago, the president of LOP Dr. James Y. Hinder who resides in the US, through his contact, went to the Livingstone College and other colleges to secure scholarships to give two students from Liberia the opportunity to study in the US after every four years with no cost attached.

Presenting the documents to the two students, the deputy chief of staff for operation in the office of the Vice President Mr. Titus Charley thanked LOP for helping Liberian students get the quality education that they deserve.

"I'm very proud, on behalf of the vice to congratulate the board of LOP for providing this scholarship to our students," he said.

Meanwhile, the two beneficiaries Isatu Kula Kruah and Eve A. Beyan expressed delight upon receiving the scholarships from the US-based organization. They both promised to study and come second to none.

According to LOP, Kavina Hoff and Thelma Robert were the first two Liberian students to benefit from the scholarship, adding that both of them just graduated with honors.-