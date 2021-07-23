Liberia: Rep. Koon Dishes Out Cash to Constituents

Montserrado County District#11 Representative Richard Nagbe Koon has been dishing out cash to his constituents as part of his legislative engagement.

Embarking on the exercise recently in the district, the lawmaker distributed LD$25,000 each to over 60 communities and gave LD$10,000 each to 13 high schools, including LD$15,000 each to four major markets as well as 200 gallons of gasoline to motorcyclists.

He also presented LD$100,000 to Muslims and the Police, amongst others in the district.

Rep. Koon said the money being distributed is from the US$ 15,000 he received recently along with other lawmakers in the House for legislative engagement.

However, he told leaders of the various communities to present a formal report to his office within three months, detailing how the money received was spent so that he can capture them in his next annual report.

Koon disclosed that two public schools in his district have been elevated from junior to senior high under his administration, noting that the Barnesville Public School has been in existence since 1938, while the Dixville Public School was also elevated from junior high to secondary level.

Rep. Koon said prior to the elevation, the E.J. Goodridge School has been the only public high school in the district, noting "Thanks to Senator Dillon who contributed US$5,000 for the upgrading of the school."

He also thanked the government for providing funds for the renovation of the E.J Goodridge High School, adding that the school has been in a deployable condition and that students have been going to school despite leakages on the school building.

Also speaking at the occasion, the commander of the Police Zone 4 Depot 1 in district#13, Inspector Rahim A. Kromah highlighted strategies to curtail high level of crimes there, and called for a need to re-activate the community watch forum to help the police.

He said those criminals live in the community, and whenever the Police effect arrest, community dwellers bag for their release instead of going to court, urging "Your learn to go to court, we are not the judge, your learn to go to court so that criminals when guilty can be sent to South Beach".

South Beach is the Monrovia Central Prison situated on Center Street adjacent the Atlantic Ocean in Monrovia.

For his part, Assistant Dean and Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Liberia Cllr. Kphadeson Sumo said calls for the establishment of war and economic crimes court is necessary so that those who committed heinous crimes during the civil war can account for their actions in court.

Cllr. Sumo said the TRC report is a law that should be implemented, reiterating that people should face the law to exonerate themselves. Editing by Jonathan Browne