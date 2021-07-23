Liberia: NTA Boss Under Probe

23 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

Following protests by employees of the National Transit Authority or NTA in demand of five months' salary arrears, the managing director of the entity Herbert Macaulay, has been called in for questioning.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Thursday, July 22, began interrogating Mr. Macaulay for alleged administrative excesses that led employees to lined up the NTA's fleet of buses at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, official home of President George Manner Weah to draw his attention to their plight.

Early Wednesday morning employees of the National Transit Authority stormed the grounds of the Foreign Ministry, demanding the immediate dismissal of director Macaulay for alleged corruption and maltreatment.

According to the employees, since Mr. Macaulay took over the institution, he continues to maltreat them.

They said management owes them salaries for several months with no efforts being made to settle the arrears.

The aggrieved workers also accused their boss of using funds of the institution on his personal activities, including executing arbitrary dismissals.

The National Transit Authority is a public entity that provides transport services to Liberians across the country.

