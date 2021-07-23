Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Commits to Niko Ivanka Search and Rescue Efforts

Lonestar Cell MTN commends the Government of Liberia through the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), the Ministry of National Defense, and the Armed Forces of Liberia Coast Guard for its continued and determined efforts to rescue passengers on local vessel Niko Ivanka that sank three days ago.

Lonestar Cell MTN Chief Executive Officer, Rahul De, said, "We are saddened by this occurrence. We extend our support to the rescued and their families. Our prayers continue for those who have yet to be rescued."

LiMA Commissioner, Eugene Nagbe, said "The last call came from a Lonestar Cell MTN number. We spoke to the management of MTN. We asked them to triangulate and tell us exactly where to narrow down the search area."

"With the support of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), we were able to provide the general direction of the sinking ship so it could be found," said Mr. De.

LTA Commissioner for Government, Consumer Affairs, and Universal Access, Israel Akinsanya, said that as the mobile network regulator it's our job to assist the government in these emergencies. We reached out to Lonestar Cell MTN to support the search and rescue operations.

Commissioner Akinsanya added, "We commend Lonestar Cell MTN for promptly providing the requested information. They did so within an hour of the request."

The Liberia Maritime Authority also commended Lonestar Cell MTN for helping to save the lives of the people on the vessel.

Commissioner Nagbe said, "That's the nature of search and rescue. Search and rescue brings on board the police, the Coast Guard, the Maritime Authority, the Ministry of Defense, and private entities that we can bring to the situation."

Mr. De added that Lonestar Cell MTN continues to stand ready and willing to support the Government of Liberia and the security sector, particularly during emergencies.

He added, "We are Liberians. We are one family. We remain committed to the well-being of Liberians and ensuring the viability of our solid network. We are working overtime to ensure everyone here lives a modern and connected life.