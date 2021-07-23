South Africa: Tokyo Olympics - DA Wishes Team SA Well!

23 July 2021
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Tsepo Mhlongo

The DA wishes the South African Olympic and Paralympic teams the very best at the Games in Tokyo.

We have no doubt that the athletes will hold South Africa's name high and do the nation proud.

The whole country will be watching with bated breath and we trust that our athletes will do their very best and give it their all.

The Olympic Games will be an unprecedented event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The DA hopes that all athletes and support staff will keep safe.

Read the original article on DA.

Copyright © 2021 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

