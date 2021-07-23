South Africa: Rhino 'Kingpin' Arrested Again for Dealing in Horn

22 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Don Pinnock

Dawie Groenewald has managed to stay out of jail after endless postponements of smuggling and racketeering cases against him. Could this be the last time?

One of South Africa's most notorious alleged rhino syndicate bosses with a genius for staying out of jail, Dawie Groenewald was arrested this week, charged with the illegal possession and selling of rhino horns.

He was apprehended with his co-accused Schalk Steyn, in possession of 19 rhino horns with an estimated value of R2.6-million. Two Toyota Hilux bakkies were also seized.

Groenewald's Zuma-style use of Stalingrad stalling tactics has kept him one jump ahead of the law for more than a decade. In 2010 he was arrested with nine co-accused, including his wife Sariette, after 20 rhino carcasses were excavated at his farm, Prachtig, following a 15-month investigation called Project Cruiser. Further investigations revealed the horns had been removed before the animals were buried.

The 10 faced 1,736 charges, including racketeering, organised crime, money laundering, illegal hunting of rhino and...

