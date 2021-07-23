South Africa: Raw West Coast Honey Is the Bee's Knees

analysis

Beelal organic raw honey, made from fynbos on the West Coast, has won a top award in London. The company is run by 19-year-old Sana Khan from Athlone, who shares her family's love for the golden elixir.

Honey - sort of but not technically bee vomit - is nature's wonder food, for the bees themselves who make it to eat, and for us humans. The best kind of honey is packed with antioxidants and its health benefits have been well documented. It also literally never goes off (if it's stored properly). Honey, thousands of years old, has been discovered in Egyptian tombs. And that jar at the back of the cupboard that's crystallised? Nothing wrong with it. In fact, it's an indication of a good pure honey - which can crystallise even in its comb.

Working on this story I learned a fair bit about bees and honey. Bees are vital to the survival of the planet. They are dying off due to pesticides, drought, habitat destruction, nutrition deficit, air...