South Africa: Salvation, Sunny Side Up

Our (almost) constant joy all through Covid-19 has been the sunny coffee and breakfast places. They were likely to be much less dependent on the masked than they'd been on the unmasked before them.

During the time of Covid we know only too well how restaurants have suffered. They and their staff have had some of the roughest time almost all the way through it.

Early predictions were that the fine dining places might survive what we imagined to be the length of the pandemic, since top-end diners were not lacking expendable income and would presumably continue to eat out almost as usual. The middle rung of restaurants were considered the likeliest not to survive because their clientele would be hit hardest in the wallet. The bacon and egg places and coffee joints, well, they would not be that affected because people would still pop in for coffees and comforting toast and stuff, nothing wildly expensive anyway?

The owners of cafés and breakfast places have had less to fear from the liquor prohibitions, if they are...