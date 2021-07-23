Liberia Maritime Authority Transitions From Rescue Mode to Recovery Mode As a Dozen of Niko Ivanka Passengers Feared Dead

Monrovia — The Liberia Maritime Authority has announced that the lifeless bodies of three persons believed to be some of the missing persons from the vessel were found on the shores of Grand Cape Mount County (2 persons) and Marshall in Margibi County (1 person).

The government authorities have moved in to recover the bodies. For the respect of the deceased and privacy for the affected families, the names of the deceased are being withheld until the relevant government agencies contact them shortly.

Also, divers have been dispatched to the location where the vessel sunk to assess its hull and further search for any and all missing persons whilst modalities are being worked out to salvage any materials from the vessel.

"We hereby announce that an Incident Management Center (IMC) has been set up at the Monrovia Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination located on the Coast Guard Base. The IMC consists of the members of the National Maritime SAR/Disaster Committee which were activated by Commissioner Nagbe, the National Search and Rescue Coordinator on July 20, 2021.

"Meanwhile, we wish to inform the press and the general public that two numbers have been activated at the IMC for reporting purposes. The two numbers are 0777290158 and 0880753581."

The Maritime Authority urged the general public to call the above numbers to report any sightings of debris from the vessel, appearance of bodies washed ashore or any relevant information that may assist in the recovery phase.

