South Africa: Mr President, This Is the Moment to Rebuild South Africa From the Bottom Up

And now, Mr President, it falls on your shoulders to lead with courage and inspiration. We cannot any longer allow the factionalism of the ANC to take priority over the interests of our country, its citizens and the Constitution.

Mr President,

I write this letter with a heavy heart. Along with the majority of my fellow citizens, I have been shocked and traumatised by the turmoil that rocked our country in the past weeks. What have we missed, I ask myself? Where have we gone wrong? What is to be done?

The chaos and violence struck at the heart of our democracy in the midst of us celebrating 27 years of freedom and the international celebration of the unifying values of social justice and human dignity that our founding father, Tata Nelson Mandela, sacrificed 27 years of his life for.

The seeds of this crisis did not come overnight. They have been incubating for decades. And even before the Covid-19 pandemic, our economy was in recession with a frightening rate of joblessness, hunger and poverty. Tragically, it was spawned out of the belly of the once-principled president of the liberation movement that you now lead and that holds the reins...