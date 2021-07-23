South Africa: Western Cape Government Updates On Taxi Violence

press release

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes reports from the South African Police Services that there have been no incidents of taxi-related violence overnight.

The significant increase in SAPS and law enforcement presence has brought calm to taxi ranks across the City, with Premier Alan Winde calling for additional SANDF boots on the ground.

Minister Fritz said, "we are monitoring the situation very closely. We are in constant contact with the SAPS and the Metro Police, and we are working to ensure that our citizens are safe."

At present, Golden Arrow Bus Service is currently operating at 80% capacity.

Minister Fritz concluded, "we want to thank SAPS and our law enforcement agencies for their work in ensuring the safety of our citizens. And we want to ask our citizens to remain calm and to continue to reject violence. The Western Cape Government is doing everything it can to ensure that this ongoing conflict is resolved, so that our residents can get safely to work and to their homes."