South Africa: Japan Pip South Africa in Tokyo 2020 Football Opener

analysis

It was probably the right result on the night as Japan showed more ambition against a South African team who were content to sit back for long periods and let their opponents come to them.

Gary Lemke is in Tokyo as chief writer for Team SA.

South Africa's defensive wall held out for 70 minutes before hosts Japan finally found the net for the only goal in their Group A match at the Tokyo Stadium on Thursday night.

With 2012 Olympic champions Mexico sweeping France aside 4-1 in the earlier Group A match, South Africa now face an uphill battle to reach the knockout stages.

In 2016, South Africa had held out for a 0-0 draw with hosts Brazil and deep into this match it looked like history could repeat itself.

However, a crisp left-footed strike from Japan's Real Madrid winger, 20-year-old Takefusa Kubo, clipped the inside of Ronwen Williams' post before settling in the back of the net. That was enough to secure a valuable three points in what is the men's Group of Death at these Games.

