Zimbabwe: Unvaccinated TelOne Workers On Forced Leave, Covid-19 Allowances Scrapped

STATE-OWNED telecommunications operator, TelOne, has advised all employees not vaccinated against Covid-19 to take leave to reduce their exposing other workers to the global pandemic.

The company said 60% of staff had been vaccinated, but acknowledged the risk of those not inoculated.

"TelOne acknowledges the seriousness of the Covid-19 situation in the country at the moment. As such, we have taken a position to encourage our staff to be vaccinated. To date, we have at least 60% of our staff members who have taken up the vaccine under the government programme," TelOne head of corporate communications Melody Harry said in a statement.

"Furthermore, we acknowledge the risk that those that have elected not to be vaccinated face. So to reduce their exposure and the consequent risk to all others, we have requested that they take vacation leave until such a time the situation eases.

"This has further been necessitated by the reduction in productive hours following the slow down of business due to the lockdown measures taken by both the private and government sectors," she added.

In a separate statement corporate services director Hopewell Zinyau said the company was withdrawing Covid-19 allowances for all employees not vaccinated.

"This is especially because unvaccinated individuals are at the highest risk of the effects of the Covid-19 virus, while also posing a great risk to all other staff and the company's business continuity," Zinyau said.

"The company may soon take further measures against the unvaccinated in order to protect vaccinated staff members and the business. All staff members are advised of the withdrawal of Covid-19 allowance for all those that are not vaccinated with immediate effect. If vaccinated, ensure that your details are up-to-date with the relevant offices," Zinyau added.