Zimbabwe: Sandra Ndebele, Madam Boss to Star in South Africa Netflix Movie

Salacious local musician and dancer, Sandra Ndebele has been selected as one of the Zimbabwean artists to star in a South African-produced Netflix film, The Bad Bishop.

Ndebele, Madam Boss, Nigel Tha Slick, Madlela Skhobokhobo, and Lorraine Guyo will make brief appearances in the movie.

Production season will run for a month from 1 September to 1 October in Limpopo, South Africa.

The local entertainment luminaries will appear alongside South African film stars Thato Lima, Israel Makoe, Tebatso Mashinini who feature in main acts.

This was confirmed in a statement by the artists' South African casting agency.

Becky Casting Agency public relations manager, Mthabisi Tshuma said the selection of the cast was premised on the need to combine talent from across the Southern African region.

"The agency is pleased to announce a stellar cast for The Bad Bishop film which is scheduled to be shot in Limpopo South Africa from September 1 to October 1. In coming up with the cast, the agency emphasised on ensuring that there is a fusion of actors from across Southern Africa. The actors have largely been drawn from South Africa and Zimbabwe," Tshuma.

"Not only has the agency gone for experience but we have also given a chance to upcoming actors. The main characters are South African acting giants Israel Makoe, Dumisani Mbhele, Thato Lima, Dineo Ntshabeleng, Tebatso Mashinini, Hebron Chigwaburimu, and Mothusi Chebeletsane.

"Cameo roles include Zimbabwean art sensations, Madam Boss, Sandra Ndebele, Lorraine Guyo, Madlela Skhobokhobo, and Nigel Tha Slick Pastor," he said.