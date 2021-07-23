Zimbabwe: Passion Java Gifts Mai TT, Madam Boss With Posh Cars

23 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

CONTROVERSIAL prophet and socialite, Passion Java has gifted comediennes, Mai TT and Madam Boss with top of the range, Mercedes Benz Compressors.

Mai TT, born Felistas Murata, said the cars were 'reuniting gifts'.

This comes after Mai TT and Madam Boss had a nasty fall out on social media resulting in a long-standing beef.

In pictures circulating, Madam Boss, Passion Java, and Mai TT are seen posing with the new cars.

In a social media post, Mai TT wrote: "As we welcome our new babies to our garage this is what Passion Java did for us on a Friday. New Rides.

"Madam Boss let no devil come between us ever."

Madam Boss also took to her pages adding: "As we add our new babies in our garaji @maitsdiaries let's move forward. I love you."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Madagascar Foils Alleged Assassination Bid On President
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X