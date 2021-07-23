Zimbabwe: Passion Java Gifts Mai TT, Madam Boss With Posh Cars

CONTROVERSIAL prophet and socialite, Passion Java has gifted comediennes, Mai TT and Madam Boss with top of the range, Mercedes Benz Compressors.

Mai TT, born Felistas Murata, said the cars were 'reuniting gifts'.

This comes after Mai TT and Madam Boss had a nasty fall out on social media resulting in a long-standing beef.

In pictures circulating, Madam Boss, Passion Java, and Mai TT are seen posing with the new cars.

In a social media post, Mai TT wrote: "As we welcome our new babies to our garage this is what Passion Java did for us on a Friday. New Rides.

"Madam Boss let no devil come between us ever."

Madam Boss also took to her pages adding: "As we add our new babies in our garaji @maitsdiaries let's move forward. I love you."