Southern Africa: Business Leaders Concerned That eThekwini Mayor Offers Platitudes but No Concrete Plans to Rebuild Operations

23 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

Business leaders in eThekwini feel that they are no closer to knowing whether the municipality will be taking steps to help them rebuild their damaged operations after a meeting with the mayor left them with few concrete remedies.

Support being offered to the hundreds of businesses burned, damaged and vandalised during last week's civil unrest is being criticised for appearing to consist of warm words and reassurances that have all been uttered before.

While industry leaders have committed to "give eThekwini and KZN one more chance", they have also told Daily Maverick that "the status quo simply cannot remain".

On Thursday night, city mayor Mxolisi Kaunda met with "captains of industry" in the metro and told them, "Our interventions must be able to replace the despair prevailing in our society with tangible plans that will transform the lives of our people for generations to come".

He said the task of rebuilding the city's infrastructure would require collaboration between the city, province and national government - working closely with all stakeholders in business.

"It is in everyone's interest that we succeed in our efforts to bring renewed hope to the citizens and help the city rise from the ashes," he said....

