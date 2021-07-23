South Africa: Proteas Spin Ireland Out of T20 Series - but Racism Claims Put Boucher On a Sticky Wicket

analysis

Impressive displays from South Africa's spinners and a dominant showing with the bat by David Miller handed the nation a T20I series victory over Ireland. Back home, Proteas coach Mark Boucher is under the cosh following allegations of racial discrimination at the Justice for Nation-Building hearings which directly implicated him.

Tabraiz Shamsi, known for his magical bowling, and accompanying magic tricks, has been consistency personified for the Proteas in recent matches.

He proved vital once more when he notched up three wickets to help South Africa defeat hosts Ireland by 42 runs in the second of three T20 matches. The victory gives Shamsi and his teammates an unassailable 2-0 lead with one match remaining in the series.

Bjorn Fortuin starred alongside Shamsi as their spin ensured Ireland fell well short of the visitors' total of 159 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

During their innings, it had looked like the South Africans would set a paltry total. A top-order collapse left them reeling on 38 for four after seven overs.

After losing their fifth wicket in the form of Rassie van der Dussen, the Proteas looked hapless and hopeless. That is until David Miller stepped up to provide those...