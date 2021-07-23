South Africa: Health Minister - High Number of KZN Riot Detainees Test Positive for Coronavirus

23 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The government has sounded the alarm as a high number of those arrested over last week's riots have tested positive for Covid-19. Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says also that they fear people with symptoms will not come forward as they could be arrested.

Kubayi-Ngubane said on Friday those who had been arrested during civil unrest in the province and had tested positive, are in isolation in prison.

Speaking during a briefing on the third wave of infections and the vaccination campaign, the minister said they are extremely worried about the situation since people showing symptoms and who were part of the looting and riots will not get tested because they fear being arrested.

This was because they would have to declare, when questions were asked as part of contact tracing, that they had been part of a looting or rioting crowd.

Kubayi-Ngubane called on everyone in the affected communities to get tested if they have any symptoms.

On a visit to health and correctional services facilities in KZN this week, prison officials had told her many of the detainees in the riot cases were being held in isolation in prison after testing positive for coronavirus. The minister did not...

