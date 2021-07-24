Algeria: Morocco's Spying On Algerian Officials - Algeria Expresses 'Deep' Concern

Algiers — Algeria has expressed on Thursday its "deep concern" over the widespread use of Pegasus spyware by Morocco to spy on Algerian officials and citizens and vigorously condemned "this unacceptable systematic infringement of human rights and basic freedoms."

"Algeria expresses its deep concern over the revelations made by a consortium of several media bodies with a high professional reputation and revealing the widespread use by the authorities of some countries, and notably Morocco, of a spyware called "Pegasus" to spy to Algerian officials and citizens, as well as journalists and human rights defenders worldwide," according to a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad.

"As it is directly concerned by these attacks, Algeria reserves the right to implement its strategy of riposte and is ready to participate in any international efforts aimed at determining collectively the facts and shedding light on the reality and extent of these crimes which threaten the international peace and security, as well as human security," underlined the source.

"Any impunity will constitute an extremely harmful precedent to the conduct of friendship and cooperation relations between the States in accordance with the international law," concluded the source.