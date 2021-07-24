Algeria: Morocco's Spying On Algerian Officials - Algeria Expresses 'Deep' Concern

23 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Algeria has expressed on Thursday its "deep concern" over the widespread use of Pegasus spyware by Morocco to spy on Algerian officials and citizens and vigorously condemned "this unacceptable systematic infringement of human rights and basic freedoms."

"Algeria expresses its deep concern over the revelations made by a consortium of several media bodies with a high professional reputation and revealing the widespread use by the authorities of some countries, and notably Morocco, of a spyware called "Pegasus" to spy to Algerian officials and citizens, as well as journalists and human rights defenders worldwide," according to a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad.

"As it is directly concerned by these attacks, Algeria reserves the right to implement its strategy of riposte and is ready to participate in any international efforts aimed at determining collectively the facts and shedding light on the reality and extent of these crimes which threaten the international peace and security, as well as human security," underlined the source.

"Any impunity will constitute an extremely harmful precedent to the conduct of friendship and cooperation relations between the States in accordance with the international law," concluded the source.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X