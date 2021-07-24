Zimbabwe: Ex-Businesswoman Sues Kombi Owner, Driver Us$15 000 After Left Crippled in Accident

A KOMBI driver, Naison Maraire, and his employer have been slapped with a US$15 000 lawsuit by a Harare woman who was left crippled in a road accident caused by Maraire.

The complainant is Getrude Gumbochuma, a former businesswoman who is now struggling to support her family following the accident.

Before the accident, she was running a clothing shop and poultry business.

The driver, Maraire is being sued together with his employer, Wrem Chatsauka.

Maraire had his driver's licence cancelled after he was convicted for the offence. He was also sentenced to a three-month prison term with an option to pay a fine, and prohibited from driving for a period of two years.

According to Gumbochuma's court papers due to Maraire's negligence, she suffered and will suffer damages in the total sum of US$15 055.

The accident occurred on July 18 2018 along Mbuya Nehanda Street in the central Harare business district.

Maraire was driving a Toyota Hiace and failed to keep a proper lookout for pedestrians.

Gumbochuma was hit and left with exposed arteries and a de-gloving wound on the left leg.

She was admitted to Parirenyatwa Hospital for one and half months and was taken to theatre for skin grafting twice.

"The disability percentage was estimated to be permanent and the complainant sustained injuries on the left leg and de-gloving wounds which left her with s scary scar," the court papers read in part.

Medical bills incurred, according to Gumbochuma, amounted to US$5000 while future bills are estimated at US$2 000.

Gumbochuma told the court that she used to earn US$100 a day from her clothing business.

She also told the court that before the accident she used to keep broilers which would earn her about US$500 per month.

However, she is now unable to fetch water and feed the chickens due to injuries sustained.

For pain and suffering, she demanded US$7 000.

Gumbochuma said she also lost her valuables at the scene of the accident.