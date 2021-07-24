Angola: Covid-19 - 224 Fresh Cases, 202 Recoveries in Last 24 Hours

23 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola reported Friday 224 new covid-19 cases, 202 recoveries and 4 deaths in the latest 24 hours.

Releasing daily statistics on covid-19, the State Secretary for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said the fresh cases were reported in the 12 provinces, with Lunda Norte recording the highest figure (80).

He added that 33 cases were detected in Luanda, followed by Cunene with 30, Huíla 24, Namibe 20, Huambo 14.

Lunda Sul and Moxico recorded 6 cases each, while Bié, Benguela and Zaire with 3 each and 2 cases in Cabinda.

The new cases feature 106 men and 118 women, aged 1 - 94 years old.

The deaths were reported in Moxico 2, Lunda Norte and Cunene with 1 each.

As for the recoveries, the source said 89 are residents in Luanda, 57 in Huambo, 26 in Huíla, 20 in Cunene, 6 in Malanje, 3 in Cuando Cubango and 1 in Bié.

So far, the country's global tally stands at 41,629 cases, 981 deaths, 35,284 recoveries and 5,369 active patients.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

