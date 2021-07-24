Tunisia: Covid-19 - Monastir Sees Spike in Number of Deaths and Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 claimed the lives of 4 more patients in the Monastir governorate over the last 48 hours, taking the toll to 693, according to the local health directorate. The region further reports 429 infections, bringing the caseload to 32,953 since the outbreak of the pandemic. 246 patients are currently hospitalised in the governorate, 34 of whom at the Fattouma Bourguiba hospital's ICU and 30 in private clinics.
Top Headlines: Coronavirus
