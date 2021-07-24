Kenya: Wiper Postpones Pg Meeting After Raila, Kalonzo Hold Talks

24 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samwel Owino

A meeting between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka on the sharing of political parties' funds led to the postponement of a meeting that would have seen the latter leave the Nasa coalition.

The Wiper parliamentary group meeting, supposed to be held Friday, was to announce its pull-out from Nasa.

But the Nation has learnt that Wiper postponed the meeting after talks between Mr Odinga and Mr Kalonzo. The party leadership instead resolved to give dialogue a chance.

Sources within Wiper and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) have also revealed that Wiper reached the decision after weighing its political future ahead of 2022 and the ramifications of pulling out of the coalition. According to the sources, Wiper does not want to lose key leadership positions in Parliament that its members hold should they pull out of Nasa.

According to the coalition's agreement, the outfit stands dissolved if three affiliate parties leave.

Wiper members currently hold the National Assembly's Deputy Minority Leader (Kathiani MP Robert Mbui) and Senate Minority Whip (Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr) positions.

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi would also have to kiss goodbye his membership to the coveted Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), a slot which he got after a tussle with ODM.

According to Wiper members, it would be politically counterproductive to move out of Nasa when OKA is yet to fully take shape and positions apportioned to the four parties.

The OKA technical team will proceed to Naivasha next week to, among other things, work on the power sharing formula. Insiders at Wiper, however, believe that it is Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi who will be handed the presidential ticket and not their party leader.

These, among other reasons, led to the much hyped joint parliamentary group meeting bringing together ANC, Wiper and Ford Kenya scheduled to take place at the Serena Hotel being called off.

Contacted about the meeting, ANC Deputy Party leader Ayub Savula did not give reasons why the joint PG was postponed but said the meeting has been moved to Tuesday next week.

Ford Kenya's Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa yesterday could also not provide a reason for the

Wiper party National vice-chairman Victor Swanya told the Saturday Nation that the party will organise for the PG sometime next week. He said Mr Mbui was tasked with coordinating the arrangement of the meeting but had not come back to the party with more details.

"The unity of OKA is critical in future. It is also important to get Mr Odinga into this early but it is more important for him to honour the Nasa agreement," Mr Swanya said.

Abeyance

This development at Wiper means that the efforts by the four parties - Wiper, ANC, Ford Kenya and Kanu to build OKA as their political outfit for the 2022 polls - remains in abeyance.

Independence party Kanu, which had also entered into a post-election coalition with Jubilee Party is also reluctant to withdraw from the coalition to ink one with OKA.

According to the law, no party can belong to two or more coalitions at the same time.

Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat maintained that Kanu's partnership with Jubilee runs until the end of the term of the current Parliament and that they have no reason to terminate it midway. "We will support the government because that was the arrangement that was made by NDC. We really follow and adhere to our structures," added Mr Salat.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Ban From Olympics A Major Blow to Intersex Athletes' Rights

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X