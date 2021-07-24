Namibia: Baby Dies of Suffocation

A THREE-MONTH-OLD baby has died of suffocation at Omhumbu village in Omusati's Etayi constituency.

According to police, the baby boy and his mother returned home from a hospital last week Monday at around 23h00. When the mother tried to breastfeed the child, she realised he was not moving.

Earlier, on the way from the hospital the mother had noticed that the child was experiencing some breathing problems.

"Upon arriving home, she realised the child was dead. The police conducted a post-mortem on Thursday and the cause of death was determined to be suffocation," explained Omusati police crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho.