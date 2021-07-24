Namibia: Two Die in Crash Near Henties Bay

TWO men were killed in a car crash near Henties Bay on Friday.

A police report issued by Erongo police spokesperson, inspector Ileni Shapuma, indicated that the driver of a white Toyota double cab bakkie with a Windhoek registrtation, Josephat Nakale (40), was travelling from the direction of Uis towards Henties Bay with passenger Jaakly Alfredo.

An Iveco truck with an Okahandja registration was travelling towards Terrace Bay with the driver as the only occupant.

It alleged that Nakale did not stop at the T-junction at the Uis turn-off, and crashed into the truck.

He had to be extracted from his vehicle by hydraulic rescue tools.

Alfredo died on the spot, while Nakale succumbed to his injuries at the Swakopmund Cottage Mediclinic. The truck driver was not injured.