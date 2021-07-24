Namibia: Parliament Asked to 'Urgently' Consider and Approve Geingob's ACC Boss Appointment

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has asked the National Assembly to sit for an urgent meeting on Tuesday to consider and approve the appointment of a new Anti-Corruption Commission director general, among other things.

The National Assembly has been suspended indefinitely since June to comply with a Covid-19 regulation that limits public gatherings to 10 people.

The contract of the current ACC director general, Paulus Noa, came to an end in December last year.

It was extended for six months until June to allow for the recruitment process to take place and was further renewed for one month (July), because of the National Assembly not sitting.

David Nahongandja, the spokesperson of the National Assembly, confirmed that politicians have been called back to consider and approve Geingob's appointment of a new ACC boss.

"Yes, I hereby confirm that the communication ... It was intended for the attention of the MPs only as an invitation so that they start making the necessary arrangements for their travel back to Windhoek," Nahongandja said.

Another item to be considered during the urgent meeting on Tuesday is the approval of the nominations of three individuals who have been nominated as Electoral Commission of Namibia commissioners.

Public interviews for the new ECN commissioners were held in May.