A ONE-YEAR-OLD baby drowned in a bucket of traditional home brew on Friday at around 13h00 at Akalungu village in the Omusati region.

"The child was found in the bucket after falling in while probably trying to get some home brew.

"He was left in the company of other children - aged eight and 10 - while the grandmother was washing clothes at a well in the mahangu field, and he died on the spot," Omusati police crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho, said.