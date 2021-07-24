Western Sahara: Sahrawi Government Condemns Involvement of Morocco in Pegasus Espionage

24 July 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlou — The Sahrawi Government on Friday condemned the involvement of Morocco in the Pegasus espionage case, saying that this is a "criminal act" contrary to all charters and treaties governing international relations, reports the Sahrawi press agency (SPS).

"The Sahrawi government has learnt of the involvement of the Kingdom of Morocco in the biggest case of espionage against governments, political circles, civil society organizations, media and ordinary people," said the Sahrawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

The Sahrawi FM pointed out to the international community that "this is only a small example of what the Sahrawi people have suffered since the Moroccan military invasion in 1975, in flagrant violation of United Nations (UN) resolutions, the African Union (AU) and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

