Tunisia: World Water Week, August 23-27

Tunis/Tunisia — The 2021 World Water Week will be held online on August 23-27, with the theme Building Resilience Faster. On the agenda more than 300 sessions on a broad range of topics, curated by Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) but convened by world-leading organizations that share their latest insights. Much of the programme evolves around five top challenges that require our immediate attention.

The event will be held in a new digital format so that people across the world can join, regardless of the circumstances. This will make World Water Week broader and more inclusive at a time when international cooperation is needed more than ever. The digital format makes it easier to welcome new stakeholders, who may not have a background in water. Another benefit is that the content produced can be revisited and reused also after the conference. In short, it takes us closer to our aim of being a year-round movement rather than a moment.

All sessions will be available free of charge to registered participants.

World Water Week is known as an unusually friendly and hands-on conference where it is easy to meet people from all over the world. We are proud to welcome a very heterogenous crowd - students, CEOs, top politicians, grassroot groups, researchers, intergovernmental organizations, and many others.