Mozambique: Number of Covid-19 Hospitalisations Reaches New High Point

Maputo — On Friday, according to the latest statistics from the Mozambican Health Ministry, there were 511 people hospitalised with the Covid-19 respiratory disease - the highest figure since the start of the pandemic.

This was due largely to the fact that 96 new patients were admitted to the Covid-19 treatment facilities, while only 59 patients were discharged, and 11 died.

The latest deaths were seven men and four women, all Mozambican nationals, and aged between 11 and 91. Seven died in Maputo, three in Matola and one in Inhambane.

The majority of those hospitalised - 356 (69.7 per cent) - were in Maputo. There were also 47 Covid-19 patients in Matola, 38 in Sofala, 17 in Tete, 14 in Inhambane, 11 in Zambezia, 10 in Manica, eight in Gaza, seven in Niassa and three in Nampula. Cabo Delgado remained the only province where no Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

Since the start of the pandemic, 693,609 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 5,039 of them in the previous 24 hours. Over half of the tests were from Maputo city (1,969) and Maputo province (569). Between them, Maputo city and province accounted for 50.4 per cent of Friday's tests.

There were also 634 tests from Sofala, 428 from Inhambane, 299 from Nampula, 242 from Tete, 269 from Gaza, 217 from Cabo Delgado, 211 from Niassa, 122 from Manica, and 79 from Zambezia.

3,596 of the tests gave negative results, and 1,443 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 107,309.

Of the positive cases, 1,417 were Mozambican citizens and 26 were foreigners (as usual, the Ministry did not reveal their nationalities), 770 were women or girls and 673 were men or boys. 126 were children under the age of 15, and 84 were over 65 years old. No age information was available for 39 cases.

596 of the new cases were from Maputo city and 291 were from Maputo province - the city and province between them accounted for 61.5 per cent of the new cases diagnosed on Friday. There were also 198 cases from Sofala, 89 from Gaza, 84 from Inhambane, 63 from Niassa, 50 from Tete, 46 from Manica,18 from Nampula, 16 from Zambezia and two from Cabo Delgado,

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected with the virus) on Friday was 28.6 per cent, a considerable decline on the 33.5 per cent found on Thursday.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were Maputo province (51.5 per cent), Manica (37.7 per cent), Gaza (33.1 per cent), Sofala (31.2 per cent), and Maputo city (29.8 per cent). Once again, by far the lowest positivity rates came from the northern provinces of Nampula (six per cent) and Cabo Delgado (0.9 per cent).

The Ministry also reported that 1,526 people were declared on Friday to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (507 in Tete, 454 in Maputo province, 294 in Inhambane, 124 in Manica, 55 in Sofala, 42 in Nampula, 28 in Gaza, and 22 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 82,299, which is 76.7 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 23,868 on Thursday to 23,774 on Friday. The geographical distribution of these cases was: Maputo city. 15.299 (64.4 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 3,943; Inhambane, 1.137; Manica, 794; Tete, 705; Sofala, 652; Niassa, 561; Gaza, 238; Zambezia, 220; Nampula, 168; Cabo Delgado, 57.

The Health Ministry also urged all citizens "to understand the atypical moment the country is passing through, and refrain from organizing parties and social events, since the gathering of people for celebrations presents a high risk of transmitting the disease".