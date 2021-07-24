Egypt, Japan Discuss Sports Cooperation

Sports and Youth Minister Ashraf Sobhy discussed on Friday 23/07/2021 with his Japanese counterpart and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto means of boosting cooperation between their ministries.

On the sidelines of his visit to Japan to attend the Tokyo 2020 Opening, Sobhy tackled with Muto a number of programs and projects that could be implemented together.

Sobhy thanked Muto for his efforts to hold the Olympic games this year in Japan along with applying all anti-coronavirus measures.

The minister, during the meeting, pointed to the health bubble system implemented in Egypt during the 27th IHF Men's Handball World Championship in January - a system which is also implemented in Tokyo 2020.

The two officials wished best of luck for the Egyptian and Japanese sports missions in the Olympic games.