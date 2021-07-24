Egypt's Flag Flies Over Ontario's Parliament Marking July 23 Revolution Anniversary

For the third year in a row, Egypt's flag was seen flying over the Legislative Assembly's building in the Canadian province of Ontario to celebrate the anniversary of July 23 Revolution (Egypt National Day).

It is a very important event to celebrate the contributions of Canadians of Egyptian origins to the country, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario Ted Arnott told MENA.

Sherif Sabaawy, the first Egyptian MP in Canada, said the event represents an explicit acknowledgment of the Egyptian community's role in achieving Canada's progress and prosperity.

He stressed the importance of such an event in linking the second and third generations of Egyptians in Canada to their mother country.