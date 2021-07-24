Egypt: Cabinet Denies Increasing Fees of Public Transportation

The Cabinet media center on Saturday 24/07/2021 denied reports about increasing fees of public transportation after an increase of fuel prices.

The center in a statement said that it has contacted the Ministry of Local Development which denied the reports and said they were inaccurate.

The fees of all collective transportation means nationwide will remain the same without any increase, added the ministry.

The ministry also urged all media outlets and users of social media to be careful while publishing such reports.