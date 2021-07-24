Tanzania: Jnhpp Project Contractors Won't Be Granted Extra Time, Says Govt

CONTRACTORS of the Julius Nyerere Hydroelectricity Power Projects (JNHPP) won't be granted additional time to complete the projects, the government has said.

The project which is undertaken jointly by the Arab Contractors and Elsewedy Electricity companies of Egypt, is scheduled to be completed in June 2022, and is expected to add some 2,115 megawatts to the national grid.

However, the contractors have been asking for extra time to complete the project, a request that the government through Tanzania Electricity Supply Company (Tanesco) has turned down, insisting that the work has to be done in respect to the contracts.

Tanesco's Managing Director, Dr Tito Mwinuka revealed this yesterday during a tour of directors and commissioners from the Ministry of Finance and Planning to the project.

"The constructors have been requesting for time extension, but we have denied the request, our aim is to see this strategic project is complete by June 14, 2022 as indicated in the contract," said Dr Mwinuka.

According to him, Tanesco has been issuing all the needed support to ensure timely completion, so that the country can start benefiting from the state-of-the art investment.

Dr Mwinuka made the statement as he was responding to questions from members of the delegation on the exact time of completion for the 6.6tril/- project. Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Kheri Mahimbali said the project has reached 54.3 per cent of completion, expressing the ministry's optimism that the construction will be completed on time.

He also commended the directors and commissioners from the Ministry of Finance and Planning for visiting the project and observe progress on what the government has been paying for.

Meanwhile, in an effort to ensure immediate supply of electricity once JNHPP is completed, the government has already embarked on construction of a 400KV transmission line to Rufiji and Chalinze in the Coast region.

This was said by Tanesco's Deputy Managing Director- Investments, Eng Khalid James, noting that the work is undertaken by Larsen & Toubro Construction from India. He said the construction work will cover 160km, and that so far 300 households which have vacated their premises to pave way for the project have been compensated.

"Right now, we have remained with only 100 households that are yet to be paid," he said, assuring that all will be paid accordingly.

Eng James was briefing the delegation of deputy Permanent Secretaries from Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Finance and Planning who toured Dar es Salaam and Coast Region to inspect construction of power projects, particularly the JNHPP.

Expounding further, he said the project will involve a cooling station that would be constructed at Chalinze.

The facility will have six transformers. Four among the six transformers will be for cooling the 400 KV to 220 KV while two others will be cooling the power up to 132KV.

"We have also identified those who deserve to be paid compensation for vacating their premises to pave way for construction of the station at Chalinze, we are at final stages to start paying them," he explained.