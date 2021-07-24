Tanzania: Chipolopolo Star Commits to Deliver At Azam FC

AZAM'S newly signed midfielder Paul Katema has said he will work hard for Chamazi outfit to make sure that the club gets success.

The Chipolopolo box to box midfielder was unveiled yesterday after signing a two-year contract that will keep him in the country's envoys in the CAF Confederation Cup until 2021/22 and 2022/23 season.

Katema who joined Azam from Zambia's Red Arrows, insists that the task ahead of him is to ensure Azam reach its goals in local and international tournament that the team will participate.

"First of all I thank God for giving me opportunity to be with Azam and I have come here to work hard to add what I have for this team to go forward. Otherwise I feel good signing with Azam. I heard about them and I was here with my team where we played different friendly matches with them. I was so amazed with their stadium and facilities they have," said Katema.

On Thursday, Azam announced to have recruited Kenyan midfielder Kenneth Muguna who was playing for Gor Mahia. Muguna has signed a two-year contract with Azam to become the third international player to pen down for the team in 2021/22 season.

On the other hand, as Biashara United are yet to start making headlines on the transfer market, Azam want to finish the business early after they recently completed the deal of left-back Edward Manyama from Ruvu Shooting.

Manyama is the first domestic player to be signed by Azam prior to next season following the arrival of two foreign based players who are attacking midfielder Charles Zulu and striker Rodgers Kola both from Zambia.

The coming in of Kola means Aubrey Chirwa will be heading to the exit door at the club fuelled by his recent unconvincing form which has seen him struggling to get playing time especially with the presence of lethal 'hitman' Prince Dube.

"Playing for Azam was my dream and I am happy to finally live it. I thank Azam for giving me this opportunity as well as Ruvu Shooting for releasing me. I will do whatever necessary to help my team move forward," said Manyama after signing the deal which will keep him at the club until 2024.

According to the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulkarim Amin 'Popat', they will soon accomplish the signing of other two foreign based players to strengthen further the team. He also disclosed that the deals which are being made are in accordance with the requirements of coach George Lwandamina hence the management is implementing his preferences.

"All players who will not be part of us next season will be announced and parting ways with them does not mean that they are not good but rather, they need to pave way for others to come on board. "They are good players who performed well in most of our games they were featured and I believe that wherever they go, they will succeed," he said.