Malawi: Tz Pros On Short Break As Covid-19 Hits Malawi

CORONAVIRUS scare has forced the Malawian Central Zone Basketball League (Cezobal) into a short break. Speaking to the 'Daily News on Saturday' from Malawi a Tanzania ace Amin Mkosa who plays for Brave hearts of Malawi said the league had been put to a break after just playing one match.

Mkosa helped Bravehearts to record an away 101-50 victory over Kamuzu Barracks in a one-sided opener a fortnight ago. Bravehearts were set to face Dream Team in what was expected to be a tough match after their opponent also started with a 74-47 victory over Baseline Aces and they were looking for a second victory at the last week encounter.

The match against Baseline Aces was to be staged today, but it won't be played, according to Mkosa.

"We did not play our second game last week as earlier planned; it is due to coronavirus outbreak. "We will not play this weekend as well, it does not mean the league is cancelled, Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) has only decided to take a league's short break as one of prevention measures, hopeful it will be back to normal from next weekend," he said.

The Malawian Cezobal League A was not played last year due to coronavirus scare, but it eventually started on July 11th this year with 14 men and 10 ladies teams involved. Mkosa, whose presence has intensified Bravehearts squad in the men's side, was keen to seal his first silverware with his new team.

He and Olyne Londo, who join Bravehearts women's team, became first Tanzanian basketball players to test the Malawian league. Mkosa joined the Bravehearts from Power of Uganda.

He had to stay in Dar es Salaam due to coronavirus crisis, the situation allowed him serve Kurasini Heat of Dar es Salaam last year.

He helped the team to win the National Basketball League (NBL) and Dar RBA League titles, before finishing second in Taifa Cup playing for Temeke region while Londo who is playing her first professional career, joined from Don Bosco Lioness of Dar es Salaam.