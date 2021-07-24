Tanzania: Private Buyers Affect Kdcu Coffee Collection Target

KARAGWE District Cooperative Union (KDCU) has so far collected 6,000 tonnes of coffee out of 25,000 tonnes it planned to collect in this buying season which commenced in May this year.

Acting KDCU General Manager, Domician Kigunia told reporters in his office yesterday that during 2021/2022 crop buying season which started in May, the Union planned to collect over 25,000 tonnes of coffee, but it has so far collected only 6,000 tonnes, which is equivalent to 24 per cent. He attributed the low collection to private buyers who deceived farmers by using non digital weighing scales.

"Private buyers are deceiving farmers using non-digital weighing scales so that they can get more profit," he said.

Mr Kigunia said that they have already reported the matter to relevant authorities for necessary actions. Karagwe District Commissioner (DC), Ms Juliet Binyura, on the other hand, confirmed that several private buyers were being questioned by the police, adding that the suspects would be arraigned when investigations are completed.

She, however, appealed to farmers to continue selling their coffee through Agricultural and Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS). KDCU is formed with about 126 AMCOS.