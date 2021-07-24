Tanzania: 2021/22 League Season Gets Full Winged Today

The complete 16-team list eligible to feature in the 2021/22 Premier League season will be known today after the end of tense play-off return leg matches in Tanga and Morogoro.

At Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, hosts Coastal Union face a difficult crossword puzzle to solve against promotion-hungry Pamba with each side having equal chances to sail through.

The two sides played to a 2-2 draw in their first leg encounter at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza on Wednesday to make the narrow path towards next season's premier league contest open to either of them.

It was the Tanga-based outfits who levelled the deficit late into the game to gather the necessary momentum ahead of today's important clash which will judge the destiny of the two teams.

Coach Juma Mgunda remains confident that his boys will perform well to enable the team resurface in the next campaign's top flight league and continue to reward Tanga residents the beautiful game of football.

In Morogoro, Mtibwa Sugar who have stepped one foot into the top flight league next season will be welcoming Dar es Salaam based Transit Camp in a seemingly easy match for the former.

In order for Transit Camp to penetrate into the elite league, they need to produce a 4-0 victory to make it 5-4 aggregate win as they suffered a 4-1 loss in their first leg match at Uhuru Stadium in the city.

However, as it stands, Mtibwa Sugar continue to have an upper hand of staying put in the contest in the coming season even though in football, the real winner is generated after 90 minutes of footwork actions. Other teams from the First Division League (FDL) which have already sealed Premier League tickets are Geita Gold from Geita and Mbeya Kwanza from Mbeya.

They topped their respective groups A and B of FDL to get the rare opportunity of rubbing shoulders with the two decorated and oldest clubs in the country Young Africans and Simba in the oncoming league campaign.

However, Geita Gold had to win 1-0 to defeat Mbeya Kwanza to clinch the FDL championship hence they are among the debutants teams forecasted to do wonders next season.