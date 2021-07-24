Tanzania: Fydp III Implementation - Govt Highlights Role of Professional Technicians

THE government has highlighted the role of professional technicians in successful implementation of the third Five-Year National Development Plan 2021/22-2025/26, especially in executing flagship projects.

The Minister for Works and Transport, Dr Leonard Chamuriho said yesterday that in executing the FYDP III, the government will continue to implement model projects which require a lot of professional technicians.

The minister was speaking in Dar es Salam yesterday at the opening of the third Engineering Technician Day 2021 organised by Engineering Registration Board, and which brought together about 500 participants.

He noted that the government has officially launched the FYDP III which is expected to be implemented in partnership with the public and private sectors.

"Together we will ensure that its implementation is successful and these model projects as you all know require a lot of professional technicians, and you are the ones who will be catalysts for that success," the minister told the technicians.

The minister pointed the plan aims at building a competitive and industrial economy for human development in stimulating a competitive and participatory economy and boosting growth in domestic production and service delivery.

According to him, the plan focuses on promoting investment and trade, stimulating human development and developing human resources, including technicians. He told participants that in such a plan, the government will continue to implement model projects as in the Second Plan.

Dr Chamuriho further directed all technicians across the country to observe professionalism and integrity and refrain from corrupt practices to help the sixth phase government achieve its goal of building an industrial economy.

"The contribution of engineers and technicians in building an industrial economy and infrastructure is huge. The government recognises your significant contributions. My advice to all of you is that qualified technicians should support the government in this phase so that it can achieve its goal," he said.

He noted that the government prioritises the establishment of industries and construction of infrastructure in general and has achieved such a goal to a large scale due to the commitment to build an industrial economy in order to promote employment and the economy.

During the symposium, the minister was told that various topics will be presented, including a conducive platform for innovation and technological intervention towards industrial development, fourth industrial economy and establishment of technical innovation.

"These are very important topics for the future of our nation. I congratulate you for choosing them as they set a good stage for us to move towards where we want to ensure an industrial Tanzania," the minister said.

According to him, technology, innovation and industrial technology play a key role in simplifying and reducing the cost of implementation of various projects.

Therefore, he said, they needed to be prepared for that purpose in their workplaces. The minister pointed out also that his ministry was focusing on ensuring that construction of the infrastructure is successful to support the manufacturing sector, since transporting raw materials and products depends on the various infrastructure.

He was, however, shocked by the small number of certified technicians that have been registered by the Board since 2014.

"So far the board has registered 1707 technicians. This is a small number compared to graduates, because in the last ten years the number of graduates has reached 15, 260 students," the minister said.

Dr Chamuriho, therefore, called on all technicians to register as it was an offence to work without being registered with the board of engineers. He also explained that according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Engineering Occupation Ratio, one engineer works with five professional technicians and 25 artisan technicians.

"This balance is still far and we must all work together to show that this goal is being achieved. The available technical colleges should focus on increasing that balance and the rest of us should develop various techniques so that those who go into the field will remain," the minister said.

In his welcoming remarks, the ERB Registrar, Engineer Partick Barozi told the minister that the second symposium was held in the city on May 24, 2019, when several challenges were identified.

One of them, according to him, includes the small number of qualified technicians in the country compared to the engineers' rank which is high, and that there were few colleges offering such specialists.