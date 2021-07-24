Tanzania: Health Experts Trained to Enhance Capacity in Research

24 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

THE Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) in collaboration with Kilimanjaro Clinical Research Institute (KCRI) have provided training to health professionals from the East African region aimed at building capacity and proficiency in addressing challenges of conducting health research on proper use of medicines.

The training was facilitated by the Eastern Africa Consortium for Clinical Research (EACCR), and involved 16 participants from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

A representative from KCRI who is also a Training Coordinator, Prof Reginald Kavishe made the remarks during closing of the Clinical Pharmacokinetics and Bioanalysis course at MUHAS in Dar es Salaam.

He said the training aimed at helping health practitioners to provide appropriate education and services in the field of medicine on proper use for patients, and the type of dose which will be suitable for the patient concerned. He said that the training is the first this year to be held under EACCR, which is a short course that goes on for two weeks.

Also, it aims to boost and deliver an Eastern Africa training and mentorship program. "We are targeting many people, but we face a challenge in terms of funds, because participants come from different countries in East Africa region," he said.

According to him, during the training sessions, the participants were able to visit the laboratory and see various studies conducted on medicines samples.

"Through the training, the health practitioners will be able to help the public in providing the right dose in the area of medicine," he said.

He further said EACCR have been conducting various courses for specialists and researchers to build the capacity of East African countries to conduct research on health issues, including medicines.

Chief Training Coordinator from MUHAS, Prof Minzi Omary commented that the training will help the researcher to interpret how the medicine is received in the body and how it works and also to increase efficiency in their workplaces.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X