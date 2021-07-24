Tanzania: Cbt Tasked to Improve Cashewnut Production

24 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT) to find reliable market for cashewnuts that will guarantee better prices for the crop.

Equally, the Premier ordered the CBT to oversee the construction of small and large scale factories for processing cashewnuts in all areas which cultivate the cash crop in order to abandon the selling of raw cashews.

The PM issued the directives on Thursday during a meeting with regional commissioners from Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma and cooperative society registrar and leaders of cashewnut cooperative unions aimed at discussing the availability of agricultural inputs to cashe growers held in Lindi region.

He said that the new cashew board must work responsibly to increase cashewnut production, cautioning that the government will not hesitate to dissolve it if it fails to fulfill its responsibilities.

"You must make follow ups and be aware of the trend of the crop and the system used in selling the crop ...you should also have statistics of farmers and the size of the farms so that you can easily serve them," he said.

He further said that CBT is also required to prepare a special schedule indicating all stages required to be followed in cashewnut growing, starting with farms preparations to harvesting stage by considering the weather patterns of respective areas and present it to the farmers.

Mr Majaliwa stressed that they should also use agricultural expertise in growing the crop in order to increase efficiency to farmers. He also directed the board members to make sure that farmers are provided with inputs, including better seedlings.

He also emphasized that the cashewnut board should set a strategy of educating farmers about cashewnut farming covering its benefits.

For his part, Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe said that the government has alredy embarked on a process of empowering farmers' associations to start processing cashew nuts, noting that in this season, Tandahimba Newala Cooperative Union Limited (TANECU) has secured a loan from CRDB bank and will start processing 2500 tonnes of raw cashewnuts.

He said that other cooperative societies which will also follow the procedure after TANECU are TAMCU, MAMCU and RUNALI, which they all plan to set up factories with a capacity of processing 2,500 tonnes of cashewnut annually.

CBT Chairman, Brigedia General (retired) Aloyce Mwanjile said that they have received all directives issued by the PM and pledged to cooperate with all board members and management to work on them.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X