Tanzania: Mwanza Residents Demand Mandatory Wearing of Face Masks

SOME residents in Mwanza region have called on relevant authorities to intensify the fight against Coronavirus pandemic by enforcing the "no face mask, no service" order to both public and private offices.

They said that the order has not been observed in most public offices, a situation which holds back the efforts to fight the disease.

The 'Daily News' visited several public institutions in the city and found security officers prohibiting people with no face masks from accessing services.

Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) was among the institutions which ensures that people who are not taking precautions against the pandemic are not allowed into its offices. One of the residents, Avelina Razaro who visited TRA offices for her Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) said that people are relaxed because wearing a face mask is optional.

"The government is now serious in fighting against the pandemic, thus it is important to put restrictions to prevent further spread of the disease," she said.

She said the government should make face mask wearing mandatory in private and public offices and crowded areas. At the Regional Commissioner (RC) premises, people also were seen wearing face masks, including workers and those going for services.