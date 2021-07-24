Rwanda: Agahozo Leads Rwanda's Parade At Tokyo 2020 Games Opening

Swimmer Alphonsine Agahozo led the parade for the Rwandan Olympic delegation in Tokyo, Japan, during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games on Friday, July 23, at Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Rwanda has five representatives in Tokyo including cyclist Moise Mugisha, who is competing in today's men's road race, marathoners John Hakizimana and Marthe Yankurije as well as swimming duo Eloi Maniraguha and Alphonsine Agahozo.

Agahozo was Team Rwanda's flag-bearer during the colorful opening event, alongside marathoner John Hakizimana, who replaced cyclist Moise Mugisha at the last minute as the latter was preparing to compete in today's men's road race.

Clad in Made in Rwanda suits (Yellow and black for women and Blue and Black for men), all delegates of Team Rwanda turned up at the parade inside the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, like other countries did during the ceremony.

The opening ceremony is an occasion for the host nation to show off the best of its culture, introduce the competing countries, and generally get everyone in the mood for a sporting event that brings the world together.

The Tokyo 2020 Games' opening ceremony was attended by many officials including French President Emmanuel Macron. Paris will host the next Olympic Games in 2024.

Over 11,000 athletes from 205 countries are now looking forward to gracing the Tokyo 2020 stage.

China's Yang Qian was the first to win a gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Games after winning the women's 10-meter air rifle final.

The 21-year-old beat Anastasiia Galashina of Russia and Nina Christen of Switzerland who took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

