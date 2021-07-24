East Africa: Rwandans in Ethiopia, Djibouti Mark 27th Liberation Anniversary

The Rwandan Embassy in Ethiopia in collaboration with the Rwandan communities living in Ethiopia and Djibouti on Friday, July 23, held a virtual event to celebrate Rwanda's 27th liberation anniversary.

The event was held in line with the annual celebration normally held on 4 July to mark Rwanda's Liberation - a day on which the 1994 genocide against Tutsi was stopped by the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA), the then military arm of RPF-Inkotanyi.

The event was held virtually in order to comply with the health measures adopted in Ethiopia and Djibouti to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In her remarks, Hope Tumukunde Gasatura, Rwanda' Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti and Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) commended the RPA forces led by President Paul Kagame for stopping the Genocide on July 4, 1994.

She urged the Rwandan communities in both countries to continue upholding the values of the liberation wherever they are and in whatever they do, and to continue connecting with home and contribute to Rwanda's socio-economic liberation.

On her part, Monique Nsanzabaganwa reminded that Rwanda's liberation struggle was meant to defeat the oppressive regime and forging unity of all Rwandans as the same people."

Based in Addis Ababa, Nsanzabaganwa is currently the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Nsanzabaganwa observed that "over the last 27 years, Rwanda embarked on a radical path of creating a new socio-political reality."

She added that, at the continental level, Rwanda is a country that can share good experience in handling issues related to post-conflict reconstruction and development, conflict resolution, unity and reconciliation as well as combating all forms of discrimination and exclusion.

A number Rwandans living in the two Horn of Africa states shared their reflections on the liberation struggle and what the liberation means to them.

They include Theobard Nshimiyumuremyi who talked about Kwibohora and the resilience of Rwandans and fostering unity and reconciliation, Alice Mahoro who reflected on Kwibohora in education especially for girls, and Moses Bayingana who spoke about the role of the Rwandans living abroad in the socio-economic liberation journey;

All the messages reiterated gratitude to the RPA soldiers who sacrificed all to put an end to 1994 Genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi and urged all Rwandans to preserve the achievements registered so far, and endeavor to continue the transformational journey for "a Rwanda we all want".

