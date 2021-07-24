East Africa: Rwandans in Ethiopia, Djibouti Mark 27th Liberation Anniversary

24 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The Rwandan Embassy in Ethiopia in collaboration with the Rwandan communities living in Ethiopia and Djibouti on Friday, July 23, held a virtual event to celebrate Rwanda's 27th liberation anniversary.

The event was held in line with the annual celebration normally held on 4 July to mark Rwanda's Liberation - a day on which the 1994 genocide against Tutsi was stopped by the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA), the then military arm of RPF-Inkotanyi.

The event was held virtually in order to comply with the health measures adopted in Ethiopia and Djibouti to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In her remarks, Hope Tumukunde Gasatura, Rwanda' Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti and Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) commended the RPA forces led by President Paul Kagame for stopping the Genocide on July 4, 1994.

She urged the Rwandan communities in both countries to continue upholding the values of the liberation wherever they are and in whatever they do, and to continue connecting with home and contribute to Rwanda's socio-economic liberation.

On her part, Monique Nsanzabaganwa reminded that Rwanda's liberation struggle was meant to defeat the oppressive regime and forging unity of all Rwandans as the same people."

Based in Addis Ababa, Nsanzabaganwa is currently the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Nsanzabaganwa observed that "over the last 27 years, Rwanda embarked on a radical path of creating a new socio-political reality."

She added that, at the continental level, Rwanda is a country that can share good experience in handling issues related to post-conflict reconstruction and development, conflict resolution, unity and reconciliation as well as combating all forms of discrimination and exclusion.

A number Rwandans living in the two Horn of Africa states shared their reflections on the liberation struggle and what the liberation means to them.

They include Theobard Nshimiyumuremyi who talked about Kwibohora and the resilience of Rwandans and fostering unity and reconciliation, Alice Mahoro who reflected on Kwibohora in education especially for girls, and Moses Bayingana who spoke about the role of the Rwandans living abroad in the socio-economic liberation journey;

All the messages reiterated gratitude to the RPA soldiers who sacrificed all to put an end to 1994 Genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi and urged all Rwandans to preserve the achievements registered so far, and endeavor to continue the transformational journey for "a Rwanda we all want".

entirenganya@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EmNtirenganya

Tags:Diaspora

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X